Leeds in pole position to land £94k-a-week who will cost less than £10m

Leeds United are reportedly in pole position to clinch the transfer of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

The 26-year-old has been on loan at Monaco, so it’s not too surprising to hear that his future at Bayern is in some doubt this summer.

Leeds seemingly sense an opportunity to snap Nubel up, with reports claiming they’re now the favourites to move for him in a potential £10million deal.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Ben Jacobs said: “I also think they’ll look for a goalkeeper, and Nubel has been the one that Leeds have explored from Bayern Munich.

“[Karl] Darlow has been another player on the radar, but I think Nubel will be available for under £10m. And Leeds could be in the mix for that particular player.”