Leeds United had been linked with a possible move to sign Amad Diallo from Manchester United, but that deal is now in doubt.

The Mirror recently claimed that Leeds were keen on a loan move for Diallo, but he’s now picked up and injury during pre-season with Man Utd.

Leeds could have done with a talent like Diallo coming in, with doubts over the future of Wilfried Gnonto, who has been linked as a target for Everton.

Diallo went out on loan to Sunderland last season and impressed, so another similar loan deal in the Championship could be another good step for him in his development.