“Appreciated by Klopp” – Journalist names the midfielder who is on ‘top of their list’

Liverpool’s quest to strengthen their midfield this summer has led them to show strong interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have already undergone significant changes in their midfield department, parting ways with players like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita while bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The unexpected departure of Jordan Henderson who is on the verge of completing a move to Al Ettifaq and Fabinho who is also close to agreeing a move to Saudi Arabia means they will need to sign at least two more midfielders.

And one of them could be the Southampton man who according to Galetti is a player that is ‘appreciated by Jurgen Klopp’.

He claims that while the young Belgian midfielder is one of the names on top of Liverpool’s transfer list, they are stalling a move for him due to his high price.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said:

“Romeo Lavia remains a concrete option for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and is one of the names at the top of their list. “I was told the Reds have considered making a concrete move, but they are stalling a bit because the price tag is considered too high. Anyway, we can confirm that he is one of the profiles most appreciated by [Jurgen] Klopp.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports suggesting that Liverpool’s interest in strengthening their midfield extends to Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. El Nacional claims that the Reds are “obsessed” with the midfielder and are prepared to make a significant €80 million bid to secure his services.