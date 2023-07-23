Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the French international attacker Kylian Mbappé in 2024.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 2018 World Cup winner and they could look to make a move for him next summer.

Mbappé is in the final year of his contract and he has refused to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have now decided to put him up for sale and it will be interesting to see if he ends up leaving this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal are hoping to use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight in the deal to sign the 24-year-old attacker.

Mbappé is one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club. Although Martinelli has been outstanding for Arsenal this past season and he scored 15 goals in the Premier League, Mbappé would certainly be an upgrade on the Brazilian.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored 41 goals across all competitions last season and he could be available for a knockdown price in January.

The player will be available to secure pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs during the winter transfer window and Arsenal will be hoping to snap him up on a bargain.

It remains to be seen whether PSG are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Mbappe has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid as well.