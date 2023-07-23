Arsenal could use 15-goal star in a deal to sign 24-year-old

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the French international attacker Kylian Mbappé in 2024.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 2018 World Cup winner and they could look to make a move for him next summer.

Mbappé is in the final year of his contract and he has refused to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have now decided to put him up for sale and it will be interesting to see if he ends up leaving this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal are hoping to use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight in the deal to sign the 24-year-old attacker.

Mbappé is one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club. Although Martinelli has been outstanding for Arsenal this past season and he scored 15 goals in the Premier League, Mbappé would certainly be an upgrade on the Brazilian.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored 41 goals across all competitions last season and he could be available for a knockdown price in January.

Kylian Mbappe in action for France
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: All parties know Kylian Mbappe’s preferred transfer as world-record Saudi bid prepared, says expert
Manchester United could prioritise move for 26-year-old after impressive World Cup
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd like Amrabat but two other transfers may be need to happen first

The player will be available to secure pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs during the winter transfer window and Arsenal will be hoping to snap him up on a bargain.

It remains to be seen whether PSG are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Mbappe has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid as well.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Arsenal is a big club can’t we sign Mbappe without using Martinelli? I believe signing Mbappe together with Martinelli remaining in Arsenal squad will be a big plus after all Mbappe’s contract remain only one year it does not require exchange of a good player like Martinelli.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.