“Big difference in valuation” – Newcastle could be ready to abandon pursuit of full-back

Southampton defender Tino Livramento’s move to Newcastle could collapse after reports suggesting the Magpies could be ready to walk away from a deal.

This report comes as a surprise considering only yesterday it was reported that the full-back is on the verge of signing for Newcastle with talks in advanced stages.

However, according to the latest update from Sky Sports’ journalist Pete Graves, the negotiations between the two clubs is concerning since there is a big difference between the valuation by both clubs.

According to Graves, if Newcastle and Southampton can’t reach a compromise, the deal could be off.

He tweeted: “Yeah. Big difference in valuation. Compromise needs to be found, otherwise I reckon we’ll move on.”

This could come as great news for Newcastle youngster Harrison Ashby who as per yesterday’s report was being considered to be sent on loan due to Livramento’s potential arrival.

Ashby has been involved in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations and even scored the winner in a match against Rangers for Eddie Howe’s team.

If the deal for the Southampton full-back is off, it could mean that Eddie Howe will keep Ashby at the club as a back-up for Kieran Trippier

