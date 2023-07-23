Striker has rejected Borussia Dortmund in order to sign for West Ham

West Ham United now reportedly look in pole position to seal the transfer of Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges.

The 19-year-old forward had been linked with Borussia Dortmund, but now appears to have rejected the chance to move to Germany in favour of completing a deal with the Hammers.

Borges looks an impressive young talent and previous speculation suggested City would want a buy-back clause if he leaves the Etihad Stadium, as they agreed when they sold Romeo Lavia to Southampton last year.

The Evening Standard report that West Ham will pay around £14m to sign Borges, who was also wanted by Brighton.

This looks like smart business by West Ham, who should have plenty to spend this summer after selling star player Declan Rice for £105m.