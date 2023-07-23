Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

A report from the Athletic claims that they have made contact with Ajax in order to sign the 22-year-old attacker and an agreement regarding personal terms is thought to be close.

Chelsea are yet to submit an official proposal to sign the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official bid soon.

Kudus had an exceptional campaign with Ajax last season scoring 18 goals and picking up 7 assists across all competitions. He managed to score twice in the World Cup with Ghana as well.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea struggled to score goals last season and they need to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Nicolas Jackson has been signed earlier this summer but the Blues should look to bring in another attacker. Kudus is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be an asset for Chelsea going forward.

The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a huge ceiling and working under a top-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfill his potential.

Chelsea finished 12th in the league table last season and they need to bounce back strongly. Signings like Kudus would certainly help them push for a place in the top four next season.