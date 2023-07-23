Chelsea advancing in transfer talks and want deal done fast due to competition

Chelsea are reportedly advancing in talks over the potential transfer of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi with a view to then sending him out on loan.

However, the Blues want to move quickly and plan to accelerate talks next week as there’s supposedly also competition for the young French forward’s signature.

Wahi has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks like he could be a smart signing for the future, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can definitely win the race to get this deal done in the coming days.

See below for the latest details on this deal from Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account…

Wahi already perhaps looks like an option for Chelsea up front, which has been a problem position for them for some time, though it seems he’s perhaps still too young and they feel he’d benefit from the extra experience of a loan move.

Chelsea could be landing a fine talent for the future, however, so fans will hope this can be done even if they don’t see him in action at Stamford Bridge straight away.

