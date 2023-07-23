Euro giants in advanced talks to sign Chelsea star who’s also wanted by Premier League rivals

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer to Serie A giants Lazio.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club are currently leading the race for Hudson-Odoi’s signature, with the Blues ace also attracting interest from the Premier League as well as his future surely lies away from Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming spell on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season.

It remains to be seen for certain where Hudson-Odoi will end up, but for now it seems that Lazio will be his most likely destination, with talks progressing well over this potential deal, as per Romano’s tweet below…

Lazio are now in advanced talks to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea as negotiations are progressing well ??? There’s a Premier League club also keen on signing him but Lazio are now ahead — considered good option by the player. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/oWpumP7L6q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Chelsea fans will be disappointed that Hudson-Odoi couldn’t achieve the potential he showed as a youngster, but now certainly seems like the right time for all parties to move on.

Chelsea have other attacking options like Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk now, so it seems highly unlikely that Hudson-Odoi will be able to work his way back into contention for a regular starting place.