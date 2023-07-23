Club president slept with referee’s wife as revenge for biased performance that helped rivals win

Posted by

Sergio Santos Rodrigues, the President of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube reportedly slept with Felipe Lima’s after he had reportedly favoured their rivals Clube Atletico Mineiro in 2022.

It was a one-sided football match which Atletico MG won 3-1, two of those goals coming from the spot.

According to journalist Leo Dias, Cruzeiro president Sérgio Santos blamed Felipe Lima’s controversial decisions as the reason for their defeat and decided to take revenge from the official by sleeping with his wife.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Wilfried Zaha close to finally completing transfer to a new club
Manchester United convinced Brazilian ace will be sealing transfer away this summer
Mesut Ozil appears to inadvertently show off tattoo of far-right symbol

Courting Lima’s unsuspecting wife, he orchestrated an evening at a restaurant, followed by a nightclub visit, and finally, a stay at a hotel, as per the report.

However, this elaborate scheme backfired, because by sleeping with the referee’s wife, Cruzeiro president also ended up cheating on his own wife, to whom he has been married for a long time, and has three children.

Indeed, the world of Brazilian football has witnessed its fair share of crazy and bizarre stories, and this recent scandal is undoubtedly among the most extraordinary.

More Stories Felipe Lima Sergio Santos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.