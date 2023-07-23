Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old is in the final two years of his contract at the Premier League club and he wishes to move on this summer.

As per reports, Manchester City are prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of around £35 million.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Manchester City and he is looking to join a club where he will play every week. A move to Crystal Palace could be a step down for the Spanish international and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can convince the unsettled Manchester City star in the coming weeks.

The Premier League giants are ready to cut their losses on him after signing him for a fee of around £58 million in 2018.

Crystal Palace need to strengthen their defense this summer and the 29-year-old would be a quality acquisition for them. The French-born defender has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could make an instant impact at Selhurst Park.