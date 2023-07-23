West Ham United are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer for a fee of around £40million.

The Mexico international has been in talks over this move, and is seemingly keen on the prospect of making the switch to the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

Alvarez has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and seems ideal for West Ham’s current needs at the moment as they’re now short in midfield following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

If the Hammers could land a top talent like Alvarez that could go a long way to helping David Moyes rebuild this squad after the blow of losing such an important player.

West Ham now seem optimistic about their chances of bringing Alvarez to the London Stadium, though he clearly won’t come cheap.

At best, the east Londoners may be able to get the 25-year-old for a fee of around £35m, but it seems it could also be close to £40m.