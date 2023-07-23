Leeds United defender closes on a loan move to Bundesliga side – report

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober is edging close to a move to German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The journalist claims that the player has already informed the club about his desire to leave the Lilywhites.

Hay said:

“Max Wober close to joining Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan. Clubs discussing a permanent option.”

“Leeds planned to keep him but he told them ahead of the friendly with Monaco that he wanted to take the move.”

Leeds signed Wober from Red Bull Salzburg in January to reunite him with Jesse Marsch. However, Marsch was sacked soon after.

Several players have left Leeds this summer following their relegation. Among those who have abandoned ship are Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, and Marc Roca.

Wober could be set to follow them with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

 

