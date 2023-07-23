According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Liverpool are ‘obsessed’ with Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and are prepared to make an astonishing €80 million (£69 million) bid for him.

As Liverpool face the imminent departure of Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq and Brazilian star Fabinho’s rumored move to the Saudi Pro League, the club is in dire need of a suitable replacement and sees Valverde as a potential candidate.

Valverde’s future at Real Madrid has been in question since the arrival of Jude Bellingham, and the recent contract extensions of midfield stalwarts Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have further intensified the competition for a starting spot.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. However, with Henderson and Fabinho’s exits looming, the club recognizes the necessity for another top-tier midfielder.

Failure to secure adequate replacements could leave Liverpool in a vulnerable position, similar to last year.

However, it remains uncertain whether Real Madrid will entertain offers for the talented midfielder, as Valverde himself has expressed his desire to continue his career at the Spanish giants.