Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd like Amrabat but two other transfers may be need to happen first

Manchester United like Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and plan to try negotiating for him at some point this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, a deal is not currently advanced and may have to wait until Man Utd can complete their current priority – the signing of a striker, most likely Rasmus Hojlund, while the sale of Fred could also be key, according to Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

Amrabat has shone in his time in Serie A and also really caught the eye with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, as he played a starring role in guiding his team to their first ever appearance in the semi-finals of the competition.

United would surely do well to replace Fred with someone like Amrabat, who looks a clear upgrade in that defensive midfield role, and it seems the Red Devils are confident that they will be able to offload Fred this summer.

“I’ve been asked again about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United, but from what I’m hearing they have not made an official bid for the Fiorentina midfielder,” Romano said.

“Amrabat is on their list, they like him, they want to negotiate for him, but there’s no bid yet. Fiorentina want something like €35-40m and at the moment United’s focus is on a new striker anyway as they target Rasmus Hojlund.

“After that, they will look at a potential new midfielder and new centre-back. Outgoings will also be crucial, and United are convinced that Fred will leave the club. This will be an important first step, and then they can focus on Amrabat.”