Manchester United have no intention of loaning out wonderkid after impressive pre-season

Manchester United reportedly have no intention of loaning out Kobbie Mainoo this summer after his impressive performances in pre-season so far.

The 18-year-old already looks ready to make an impact in the Man Utd first-team, and it seems Erik ten Hag wants to keep him as an option in his squad for the campaign ahead, according to the Telegraph.

United have a proud history of promoting players from their academy, and it could be that Mainoo now has what it takes to make the step up into their first-team after grabbing this opportunity with both hands.

The Red Devils looked impressive in their win over Arsenal last night, with Mainoo playing a key role after being given a start in midfield by Ten Hag.

The Telegraph suggest the teenager could be particularly useful for MUFC in the season ahead if both Fred and Donny van de Beek end up leaving Old Trafford this summer.

This will be an interesting saga to watch develop in the weeks ahead, as one imagines Mainoo will surely also have plenty of loan suitors if he continues to impress but perhaps doesn’t quite have enough to get into the team on a regular basis.