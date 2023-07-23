Manchester United and Chelsea handed boost in their pursuit of 26-goal star

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old had an exceptional campaign with Napoli last year and he helped them win the league title.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract and they are hoping to increase his release clause to £173 million.

According to a report from GOAL, Osimhen is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

The striker is locked in talks with Napoli regarding a new contract but no agreement has been reached yet. Apparently, Osimhen wants the release clause to be set at £100 million.

The report adds that the absence of an agreement between Napoli and the player has opened the door for Manchester United and Chelsea to try their luck.

Both clubs could use a quality striker this summer and Osimhen would be an exceptional acquisition.

Chelsea struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and Osimhen managed to score 26 league goals. He could be the ideal acquisition for Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had to depend on Marcus Rashford for goals all season and the England international needs more support from his teammates. Osimhen would be the ideal striker to lead the line for both Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Napoli to sell the player in the coming weeks.