Manchester United could reportedly prioritise a move for the Florentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after signing a striker.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United have three midfielders on their shortlist and the Moroccan international happens to be one of them.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in the Premier League next season.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Italian club and Fiorentina will be under pressure to sell him the summer.

Manchester United could use a combative presence in the middle of the park and Amrabat is certainly the ideal fit for them. The 26-year-old impressed everyone with his aggressive performances in the World Cup and he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well.

He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield next season.

Alfredo Pedulla claims that Manchester United are currently looking to sign a striker first, and then they will look to make a move for midfielders.

The Red Devils have been linked with players like Rasmus Hojlund as they look to improve their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Amrabat is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to test himself at the highest level. The opportunity to play in the Premier League and compete with Manchester United in the Champions League could be hard to turn down for him.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Fiorentina.