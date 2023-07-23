Mesut Ozil appears to inadvertently show off tattoo of far-right symbol

Former Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil has caused something of a stir on social media as he appears to have revealed he has a Grey Wolves tattoo.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the ex-Real Madrid man can be seen lifting up his shirt after a workout, revealing what looks like a tattoo which is very similar and perhaps even identical to the Grey Wolves, a far-right organisation.

It is not clear if Ozil intentionally got a tattoo in support of the organisation or if he knows anything about their history, but as you can see in the Instagram post below, a fair few people are mentioning it in the comments…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alper Aksaç (@alperaksac7)

Ozil has caused controversy before by being a public backer of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and this latest incident is bound to attract criticism.

The 34-year-old recently retired from football after a successful career in which he played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and won the World Cup in 2014 with the German national team.