Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly been offered a long-term contract by Bayern Munich, which could end up being as long as five years.

That’s according to Christian Falk, who has suggested that Bayern have presented Kane with this tempting offer as they continue to try to lure the England international away from Spurs and to the Allianz Arena this summer.

See below for Falk’s tweet providing the latest on the Kane transfer saga…

Our story: Bayern offer Harry Kane a long term contract. he should sign it for at least four years, possibly even five years @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 23, 2023

Given that Kane is about to turn 30, this is surely a very tempting offer, which might not be the kind of deal other top European clubs would be willing to make to a player his age.

Kane is a world class centre-forward who would be an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, but one imagines it’s still going to be a challenge to persuade Tottenham to sell.

Then again, if they don’t cash in on Kane now they run the risk of him leaving as a free agent next summer, meaning they would miss out on a fee for him and would also be powerless to prevent him joining a Premier League rival.