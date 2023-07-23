Exclusive: Tottenham expand list of transfer targets due to complications with top two targets

Tottenham are expanding their list of transfer targets in defence due to complications in current efforts to land top priority targets Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

CaughtOffside understands Spurs aren’t making much progress on signing Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, whose asking price is proving too high, while sources state there is still “distance” on an agreement with Wolfsburg over Van de Ven for similar reasons, despite a broad agreement with the player on personal terms.

Clement Lenglet remains an option for Tottenham after spending last season on loan in north London from Barcelona, though the club have also reached out to other players, with initial contacts taking place over several alternatives, some of which play in the Premier League.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Spurs have asked for information on Tosin Adarabioyo’s situation at Fulham, while they’re also exploring the possibility of signing either Marc Guehi or Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

Outside of the Premier League, THFC also like Torino defender Perr Schuurs, though he also has interest from Liverpool.

Roma defender Roger Ibanez could also be an option for Spurs, having been proposed to them by Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.

Meanwhile, we spoke exclusively to Harry Kane’s former agent Jon Smith earlier this week.