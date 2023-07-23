Exclusive: Tottenham expand list of transfer targets due to complications with top two targets

Tottenham are expanding their list of transfer targets in defence due to complications in current efforts to land top priority targets Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.
CaughtOffside understands Spurs aren’t making much progress on signing Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, whose asking price is proving too high, while sources state there is still “distance” on an agreement with Wolfsburg over Van de Ven for similar reasons, despite a broad agreement with the player on personal terms.
Clement Lenglet remains an option for Tottenham after spending last season on loan in north London from Barcelona, though the club have also reached out to other players, with initial contacts taking place over several alternatives, some of which play in the Premier League.
Sources have told CaughtOffside that Spurs have asked for information on Tosin Adarabioyo’s situation at Fulham, while they’re also exploring the possibility of signing either Marc Guehi or Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.
Outside of the Premier League, THFC also like Torino defender Perr Schuurs, though he also has interest from Liverpool.
Roma defender Roger Ibanez could also be an option for Spurs, having been proposed to them by Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.
We are bargain basement club. We have to strengthen our defence. By January we will be maki g inflated price panic signings because of our poor transfer dealings. We can’t even buy a kid from Blackburn without it becoming a protracted melodrama. Now we are interested in mbappethis is not a serious football club and these gossip stories are embarrassing.
Den you’ve got to realise that this is a media vendetta against Spurs. We don’t make up the gossip it is the media that makes up the gossip. You don’t see it against any other club. It’s a vendetta against Tottenham?
And Danny boy doesn’t help when he’s involved in transfer dealings?
COYS
I wouldn’t call them bargains lol
Again this is down to Levy who won’t pay the asking price spurs will never be a top four club while we have Levy their this is going to be another wash out season
Absolutely spot on 👍
Yet he is happy to pay 60M for Richarlison. This guy never learns.
the thing with harry kane is their is a thing called loyalty he has been in finals with spurs so thats is and the teams fault for not winnig cups and who is to say he will win cups any where else.the last player to be loyal was leadly king that says some thing harry kane should ask leadly king about being loyal..
He is full of shit.if he was a true spur he would say he either going or sign new contract.get rid now.another judas holding us to ransom and he wants to come out as a top all round dude.no player bigger than our spurs.
£nic out
Stop always blaming Enic…. The buck stops with the players. Too many ordinary players…Dier ( the clue is in the name) Davies, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessignon , Rosen, to name a few. Then you have the lazy self centred players Lo Celso, Ndombele, Perisic.
Practically no chance of winning anything with this lot. It’s now time to clear out this deadwood.!!
Levy is a clueless, he overpays for poor players who typically none of the top clubs are interested in, and doubles down by missing out on good players because he’s unwilling to pay a premium.
He’s acknowledged that spurs have not done too well in the transfer market of late and recruited more staff to address this but he is ultimately the one who releases the funds so its the same old problem.
His general lack of footballing nounce leads to more dithering, indecision… & ultimately a cheap & not so cheerful squad that never looks anything better than a work in progress.
Kane did not cost a penny and has been Levy’s lucky charm. But if he leaves on a free next summer we will never reach the same heights under Levy again.
Assuming Kane does not renew & Posty isn’t the miracle worker we desperately need, Levy’s game will be up, and the road he’s chosen will start getting very bumpy.