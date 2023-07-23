Transfer news: Liverpool battling Chelsea for £50m star, PSG THREAT to Mbappe, Cancelo latest & more

Hello and welcome to your daily dose of the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for my full column and other exclusive content from my guest columnists Ben Jacobs, Christian Falk, Jonathan Johnson and Neil Jones!

Romeo Lavia

Liverpool keep working on Romeo Lavia. Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club to club negotiations – still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents and they are trying to understand the final price tag. Southampton always wanted around £50m but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there. Jurgen Klopp has hinted that things will happen before the end of the summer, and while it’s impossible to predict the exact number of signings, Liverpool will be busy for sure, it just depends on opportunities.

Chelsea are also following the Lavia situation due to the connection with Joe Shields – full story here.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future is now in his hands – there’s no specific deadline for a deal to be done, because it’s Kylian who decides. PSG have made very clear that Mbappe is on the market, and they want to find a solution as soon as possible – full story here.

Sofyan Amrabat

I’ve been asked again about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United, but from what I’m hearing they have not made an official bid for the Fiorentina midfielder. Amrabat is on their list, they like him, they want to negotiate for him, but there’s no bid yet. Fiorentina want something like €35-40m and at the moment United’s focus is on a new striker – full story here.

Joao Cancelo

Barcelona love Cancelo, this hasn’t changed. At the moment they can’t move for this kind of deal, so nothing is immediate and it could take time. That’s why other clubs still have chances to enter the race – full story here.