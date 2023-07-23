West Ham keen on signing 21-year-old defender from Premier League giants

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign the Manchester City defender Taylor Hardwood-Bellis.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and the report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that West Ham are now closing in on his signature.

The talented young defender has a big future ahead of him and he needs regular football in order to continue his development. West Ham can provide him with the opportunities to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

Hardwood-Bellis is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Manchester City and it makes sense for him to move on this summer. The 21-year-old could be signed for a fee of around £15 million and the deal could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.

The talented youngster will look to fulfil his potential with regular football at West Ham and the Hammers could have a tremendous future prospect on their hands.

Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development and help him establish himself as an important first-team member for West Ham.