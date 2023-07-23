According to reports from Italian newspaper Il Tempo, Jose Mourinho, the manager of AS Roma, has set his sights on West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca as his top transfer target for this summer.

The Portuguese manager reportedly views Scamacca as the “primary target” to fill the void left by the injured Tammy Abraham.

The newspaper reveals that Scamacca has left West Ham’s pre-season tour for personal reasons and has traveled to Italy. This development has fueled speculations about his potential move away from the English club.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the striker is eager to secure a transfer and is particularly keen on returning to his boyhood club, AS Roma.

Scamacca was on the scoresheet for West Ham against Tottenham during their 3-2 win over the North London club. It was the Italian who scored the winner for the Hammers.