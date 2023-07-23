West Ham to launch official bid for £40-50 million-rated midfielder

West Ham United are hoping to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a target for the Hammers and West Ham could launch an official bid to sign him soon.

As per Football Insider, Southampton are holding out for a fee of around £40-50 million for their captain, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Apparently, a number of Premier League clubs are keen on James Ward-Prowse but they are unwilling to meet Southampton’s asking price.

West Ham have already failed with a verbal offer for the player and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to submit an improved official bid.

Ward-Prowse has been a key player for Southampton over the years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham. The Hammers need to add goals and creativity to their midfield and the 28-year-old midfielder will do just that.

He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates with his incisive passing and he is exceptional with his set pieces as well.

The midfielder picked up 11 goals across all competitions this past season and he will look to showcase his qualities with West Ham in the Europa League.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can convince Southampton to accept a more reasonable offer for the midfielder this summer. The 28-year-old will be desperate to return to the top flight and the opportunity to join West Ham could be hard to turn down.