Nikola Vlasic has reportedly informed West Ham United manager David Moyes that he wants to leave.

The 25-year-old hasn’t made much of an impact at the London Stadium, and spent last season out on loan at Torino, though he’s now back with the Hammers.

Still, reports claim Vlasic has made his intentions clear to Moyes, telling the Scottish tactician that he wants out of the club this summer.

Vlasic clearly looks a poor signing with hindsight, and so it must now be time to give up on this deal and move the player on.

It will now be interesting to see if anyone comes in for the Croatia international, who didn’t exactly set the world alight on loan at Torino either.