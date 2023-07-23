£29m man wants to leave West Ham after only two seasons

West Ham FC
Posted by

Nikola Vlasic has reportedly informed West Ham United manager David Moyes that he wants to leave.

The 25-year-old hasn’t made much of an impact at the London Stadium, and spent last season out on loan at Torino, though he’s now back with the Hammers.

Still, reports claim Vlasic has made his intentions clear to Moyes, telling the Scottish tactician that he wants out of the club this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
28-year-old Newcastle ace expected to leave for free next summer
West Ham keen on signing 21-year-old defender from Premier League giants
Crystal Palace keen on £35 million-rated Premier League-winning star

Vlasic clearly looks a poor signing with hindsight, and so it must now be time to give up on this deal and move the player on.

It will now be interesting to see if anyone comes in for the Croatia international, who didn’t exactly set the world alight on loan at Torino either.

More Stories David Moyes Nikola Vlasic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.