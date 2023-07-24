Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to reports, Italian outfit Lecce are interested in signing the 21-year-old striker this summer and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sanction his departure.

The highly talented striker was on loan at the Championship club Sunderland last season and he impressed with his performances. He could be a key player for Lecce next season.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Elland Road next season and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. A move away from Leeds could be ideal for his development.

Ideally, the 21-year-old would prefer to stay at Leeds and play regularly but opportunities could be hard to come by.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit can agree on a fee with Leeds in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Elland Road and he has a big future ahead of him. Leeds might regret letting him leave if he manages to fulfil his potential at another club.