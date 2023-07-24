The departure of Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United is imminent, but he is not the only forward who will leave St James’ Park.

While Saint-Maximin is expected to clinch a permanent transfer to Al Ahli, Toon teenager Garang Kuol is poised to embark on yet another loan, according to the Chronicle.

There has been some uncertainty among Toon fans as a result of the 18-year-old being absent throughout preseason and it looks like he will head out on loan once again for next season.

Where he is going is still unknown, but perhaps it will be somewhere that will allow him to play more than he did for Hearts, and it will be intriguing to see where Dan Ashworth decides to send him.