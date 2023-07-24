Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have offered around €45 million (£39m) for the midfielder including bonuses.

Apparently, the 21-year-old midfielder is attracted to the idea of playing for Chelsea next season and he has already agreed on a deal in principle.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are ready to sanction his departure in the next few days.

Olise is highly rated in the Premier League and he has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have already lost Wilfried Zaha earlier this summer when his contract expired and they will not want to lose the French winger.

The 21-year-old is immensely talented with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The winger contributed to 11 assists and two goals in the Premier League last season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to improve their attacking options after struggling to find the back of the net consistently last season.

The 21-year-old would be a superb long-term investment and he could prove to be a bargain for Chelsea if they managed to sign him for €45 million this summer.

Olise will add creativity and flair to the Chelsea attack if he joins the club. However, it will be interesting to see what happens to Noni Madueke, who plays in a similar role.