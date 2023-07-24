Exclusive: Chelsea to face Bundesliga competition for forward transfer, says expert

Chelsea are in the race for the transfer of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer, but will face competition from clubs in Germany, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Wahi has shown himself to be one of the top young talents in Europe in recent times, and it makes sense that a big name like Chelsea are now pursuing him.

The Frenchman could be a smart signing for the Blues for the future, with Romano confirming that their plan has always been to sign him and then loan him out, rather than bringing him into their first-team now.

It remains to be seen if Wahi himself would be happy with such a proposal, as he may favour moving to a German club who might be able to offer him a quicker pathway to first-team football at the highest level.

Discussing the latest on the Wahi to Chelsea transfer situation, Romano said: “Elye Wahi – Chelsea could face competition for this deal as German clubs like Wahi too – the competition is coming from there at the moment.

“Still, Chelsea are ahead in the race for now, and they will try to get it done this week. Strasbourg would be an option for loan but not the only one, it will be discussed in the next meetings.

“For sure, he’d sign and then go out on loan, this has been Chelsea’s plan for him since day one.”