Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise due to a family connection.

However, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the highly-rated young Frenchman this summer, according to a report from 90min.

Olise’s brother is already at Chelsea, so that could give the Blues a significant edge, though it seems there’s a lot of interest in this highly regarded 21-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano reported on the Chelsea and City interest in Olise in his CaughtOffside column this morning, but 90min have also named Arsenal as one of his admirers, which could make things interesting.

Even if Chelsea seem confident of their position for now, one imagines the fact that Arsenal and Man City can offer Champions League football could also become significant at some stage.

Olise will surely only want to leave Palace for a genuine step up, and while Chelsea are undoubtedly a big name, they had a nightmare 12th place finish last term, so aren’t even in Europe at all this year.