According to journalist Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, Tim Steidten isn’t sure about two of David Moyes’ targets at the London Stadium.

Dean Jones believes Steidten isn’t persuaded by players like McTominay and Ward-Prowse as Moyes is.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The other problem they’ve got at the moment is that David Moyes has a certain type and style of player that he feels will fit with his team.

“So you’re looking at players like James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay, in that bracket, that David Moyes is definitely holding an interest in.

“You’ve also got this new guy that’s come in, Tim Steidten, who is apparently not as convinced that those are the sort of players that West Ham should be building around.”