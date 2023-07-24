West Ham on verge of agreeing deal to sign Champions League winning striker

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for AC Milan striker Divock Origi.

The Belgian forward has flopped at the San Siro since his move from Liverpool a year ago, but he still enjoys cult hero status among the fans at Anfield.

Origi won the Premier League and Champions League in his time as a Liverpool player, developing a knack for scoring some important goals in big games such as those famous games against Barcelona and Tottenham in 2019.

Origi could now be heading back to England, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming a deal with West Ham is close.

The Hammers need more quality in attack and Origi looks a good and realistic option for them this summer.

