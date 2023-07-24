Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Germany with Bayern Munich interested in securing in services.

Apparently, the German champions will make a third bid after failing with their previous two attempts. Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the total package of the third offer is expected to be close to €100 million.

Tottenham are yet to decide on a price for their star striker but Bayern Munich are hoping to get the deal done soon.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham and he is yet to sign an extension with them.

Apparently, Daniel Levy is hoping that Kane will sign a new contract with them but it seems quite unlikely at this stage.

Kane is clearly intent on joining a big club capable of winning trophies and a move to Bayern Munich will be hard to turn down. The German champions are proven winners and they will help him chase silverware every season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are in a period of transition under a new manager and they have missed out on the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to accept the third offer from Bayern Munich worth around €100 million.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he would improve the German champions immensely.

They have struggled in the attack since the departure of Robert Lewandowski and the England international would be the ideal replacement.