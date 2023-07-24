Exclusive: Pundit believes Erik ten Hag has added a “massive” piece of the puzzle to his Man United squad

Last week saw Man United complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan and speaking about the transfer, pundit Stan Collymore believes the goalkeeper is a massive signing for Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford as part of a £47.2m deal from Inter and signed a five-year deal with the Manchester club. The Cameroonian looks set to be the goalkeeper at United for many years and the former Ajax star fits perfectly with the way Ten Hag wants to play.

The Man United manager wants his team to be comfortable on the ball and have everyone capable of playing through the lines with ease and the weak link in that last season was David de Gea.

That has now been fixed and pundit Stan Collymore believes that the goalkeeper is a massive signing for the Manchester club.

Stan Collymore believes Onana is a massive signing for Man United

Speaking about Onana’s move to Man United, Collymore said: “Since arriving at Man United, the very basics Erik ten Hag has wanted from his team is for everyone to be comfortable on the ball and capable of playing through the lines. Last season, David de Gea was a weakness in that philosophy and now the United manager has got himself a modern goalkeeper who is exceptional with his feet.

“In addition to the skills Onana possesses to be a success at Man United, I think at 27, he is young enough to learn about Manchester United as a football club. It will be completely different from where he has come from, with no disrespect to Inter, but the expectation levels at the Premier League giants are enormous; which is something you have to give De Gea credit for after withstanding it for 12 years between the sticks at Old Trafford.

“Overall, I believe Onana is a massive piece of the jigsaw for Ten Hag, not just because he can play with his feet, but down the spine of the team you have to have quality players. United have now got a solid goalkeeper, a central defender, a top midfielder in Casemiro, and I think they just need to add a world-class number nine; although, now that he has signed a new contract, it would be great to see Marcus Rashford occupy that role this season at Old Trafford.”