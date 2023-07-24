Exclusive: Pundit stunned by Wilfried Zaha’s move to Turkey and says transfer is “madness”

Wilfried Zaha arrived in Turkey to an incredible reception at the weekend as the winger closes in on a move to Galatasaray after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and pundit Stan Collymore says he doesn’t understand the move and has labelled it “madness”.

Galatasaray have agreed a three-year deal with Zaha, who was available as a free agent after his contract ran out with Crystal Palace this summer, and the 30-year-old had many clubs lining up for his signature but surprisingly chose to move to Istanbul.

Speaking about the transfer, former footballer Stan Collymore has stated that Zaha would have had a significant impact at several Premier League clubs and doesn’t understand why the winger chose to go to Turkey.

Wilfried Zaha’s move to Turkey is “madness”

Speaking about Zaha’s move to Turkey, Collymore said: “At 30 years of age, Wilfried Zaha could have made a significant impact at a Premier League club. I spoke about Aston Villa above, that is a team where Zaha could have fit in nicely. West Ham and Brighton are others to name a few that would have benefitted from the winger’s talents throughout the upcoming season, so why has he gone to Turkey?

“The best moment a player like Zaha will have, or anyone going from the Premier League to Turkey, is the reception they will get at the airport from the fans. I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but it is all downhill from there.

“Look at when Dele Alli went to Besiktas, great reception but that is as good as it got. I think this move from Zaha is absolute madness. I just don’t understand why he has gone there with his talent. I presume it is for the money but he could have easily got the same in the Premier League.”