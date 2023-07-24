Exclusive: Watch out for exciting Premier League team this season says former footballer

The Premier League season is just around the corner and although the usual suspects will be in contention for the Champions League places, Stan Collymore tells fans to watch out for one of his former clubs.

That is, of course, Aston Villa, who have had a very promising transfer window off the back of the good work Unai Emery did last season to turn their campaign around following a poor start under Steven Gerrard.

The Birmingham club finished in the Europa Conference League qualification spot and have now added impressive signings such as Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby to their squad.

Speaking about his former club, Stan Collymore says that Villa have addressed the weaknesses in their midfield and that they now have a good enough squad to kick on further and push for the Europa League and Champions League places during the upcoming campaign.

Aston Villa have the squad to take the next step

“It was a massive coup for Aston Villa to get Unai Emery and from my perspective, you only have to look at the jobs he has done in Spain where he won trophies regularly, to see the potential trajectory of Villa,” Stan Collymore said about his former club.

“Emery now has Monchi with him at the club and that is also a massive addition for Villa as the duo understand each other through the work they have done together in the past.”

“For the upcoming season, one of Villa’s weaknesses last season was their midfield and it is an area where they needed more flexibility. Bringing in Tielemans was an exceptional piece of business and also Pau Torres, who has the ability to step into that area of the pitch. I have seen that they were linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this morning and I think that would be a good bit of business on a free to add to the depth of the squad and to benefit from his experience.

“When I look at Aston Villa now and I think, they have got a squad. It is an exciting club to go to this summer with Emery being there and with European football arriving at Villa Park next season. I believe the club are in a very good position to have a good season and progress further, with the Europa League and Champions League spots being a good place for them to aim for.”