Bayern Munich discussing intriguing clause to tempt Spurs into sanctioning Harry Kane transfer

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to discuss the prospect of offering Tottenham the chance to re-sign Harry Kane in two or three years’ time.

The England international remains a top target for Bayern this summer, but it will take some persuading to get Spurs chief Daniel Levy to let his star player go.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern have discussed the prospect of giving Tottenham a buy-back clause for Kane that they could activate after two or three years.

This could be a decent outcome for Tottenham, as it would likely prevent Kane joining one of their Premier League rivals, whilst still offering the 29-year-old the chance to return to English football and try to continue his quest to become the all-time leading scorer in Premier League history.

Kane will surely want the chance to join a top club like Bayern, even if only for a relatively short period, as two or three years at the Allianz Arena would likely be enough to give him a realistic shot at winning multiple major trophies, including the Champions League.

Despite his superb goal-scoring performances for Tottenham down the years, Kane is yet to win a single trophy in his career so far.