“I feared the worst” – Man United star provides update after injury scare

Man United were 2-0 winners over Arsenal on Saturday as part of their pre-season tour in America but Erik ten Hag would have been worried after one of his stars went down injured without any contact.

After a 13-minute substitute cameo, Amad Diallo went down injured during the game and ended up leaving the MetLife Stadium on crutches, which would have worried Man United fans.

The 21-year-old never came into contact with anyone and therefore, the worst would have been feared, but the player has now taken to his Instagram to provide an update on the situation.

The youngster posted: “I feared the worst. Alhamdulillah it’s nothing serious! I will be back soon”.

Diallo is looking to fight for a place in Ten Hag’s squad this pre-season after impressing last season on loan at Sunderland.

This injury will be a blow if he is forced to miss a match as every minute on the pitch counts. If the youngster fails to work his way into the manager’s plans, at least he will be sent out on loan to gain more experience.