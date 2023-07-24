Saudi club submit world-record €300m Kylian Mbappe bid that could pave way for Real Madrid transfer

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have reportedly submitted a formal bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe worth a world-record €300million.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via his Twitter account, though he stresses that the club have not yet held talks with Mbappe himself.

See below for details as Al Hilal work on this hugely ambitious deal, though with PSG seemingly convinced that Mbappe has already agreed terms on a contract with Real Madrid…

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. ???? Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. ?? PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

James Benge adds that Real Madrid could still get the chance to sign Mbappe in a year’s time as Al Hilal’s offer would only be for one year, meaning the Frenchman wouldn’t be out of Europe for long during what should now be his peak years…

Al Hilal offering €300m transfer fee to PSG. In addition to this they are prepared to offer Mbappe a salary package of €700m over one year, after which he would be free to depart for Real Madrid should he so wish. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 24, 2023

This kind of fee would surely be impossible for PSG to turn down, even if they’ll undoubtedly be worried about losing such an important player.

Still, with Mbappe just a year away from being a free agent, this would be incredible money for them and would allow them to significantly strengthen their squad in a bid to replace the 24-year-old.