Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Kylian Mbappe Premier League transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the Kylian Mbappe transfer situation during today’s edition of The Debrief Podcast for CaughtOffside.

The France international’s future is in some doubt at the moment as he enters into the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal trying a hugely ambitious move to sign him this summer.

Romano has explained his latest understanding of the Mbappe situation, and it seems that there isn’t anything as concrete with Premier League clubs as other sources have suggested.

PSG are clearly desperate to sell Mbappe, and so it could be that they’re actively offering him to Premier League clubs in order to try to find a buyer from England.

For now, however, Romano says the main story with the 24-year-old is with Al Hilal, while it also remains the case that the player himself is thought to be favouring a move to Real Madrid.

“At the moment the main story is the formal bid from Al Hilal, with PSG prepared to accept that proposal – they just want Mbappe to leave the club,” Romano said.

“Paris Saint-Germain expect clubs will come and negotiate – they’re open to negotiating with clubs all around Europe and the world, including Saudi, but at the time of speaking Real Madrid have not reached out with a proposal.

“PSG are convinced Mbappe has an agreement to join Real Madrid in summer 2024, but they want to try to find a solution now.

“PSG are open to any solution, but at the moment there is no direct negotiation between Mbappe and Al Hilal. They would be happy, however, to offer him any solution, even if it’s just for one year. It would be an important move for the whole league, not just Al Hilal, so there will be a very open conversation with Mbappe and his mother, which hasn’t happened yet and will be an important part of this story.

“Keep an eye on other clubs, because when a star like Mbappe is on the market it’s normal for top clubs to keep an eye on the situation. Still, at the moment there is nothing concrete, it’s more that PSG are trying to find a solution with English clubs, they are trying to put as many proposals on the table to convince Mbappe, even if they remain convinced he wants to join Real Madrid.”