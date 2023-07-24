Liverpool very keen on 28-year-old PL ace, club ready to sell for €60 million

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Fulham are prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of around €60 million.

Apparently Liverpool are most keen on signing him this summer and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up. Movements and developments in the transfer pursuit could happen this week.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as well.

It is no secret that they will need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder, especially with Fabinho closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Palhinha showed his quality in the Premier League last season and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for Fulham. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old Portuguese international has the quality to thrive at a big club and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Reds.

Liverpool have already added creativity and control to their midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. The arrival of Palhinha would complete their midfield for the next season.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool and work with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will be an attractive proposition for the player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.