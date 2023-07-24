Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest ahead of a potential move.

According to Rudy Galetti, the two clubs are currently in talks for the 26-year-old goalkeeper and negotiations are progressing with confidence.

Apparently, the goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal soon.

Manchester United have already signed Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea, who left the club earlier this summer.

They are now looking to bring in a second-choice goalkeeper as well and Zion Suzuki has been identified as a target.

Meanwhile, Henderson was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and he will look to complete a permanent exit from Old Trafford this summer. He needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Old Trafford.

Henderson will look to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he will look to force his way into the England set-up as well.

Regular football at Nottingham Forest next season would improve his chances of England selection ahead of the European Championships next summer.

The 26-year-old has shown his quality in English football in the past and he would be an asset for Nottingham Forest in the long run. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit can agree on a reasonable fee with Manchester United now.