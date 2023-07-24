Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to pay over the odds for the transfer of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Denmark international is one of Man Utd’s targets up front, but not the only one, and they could turn to cheaper options if Atalanta’s demands prove unreasonable, according to the Telegraph.

The report also links the Red Devils with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who would both offer more experience than the relatively unproven Hojlund.

The Telegraph note that Atalanta were initially demanding as much as £86m for the 20-year-old, and United still insist they don’t want to pay more than £60m for him.

This could require at Atalanta to significantly lower their asking price, and it remains to be seen if they will be willing to do so, so United might do well to look at other options in that position.

Hojlund is an exciting young talent, however, so investing big money in him now might prove worth the gamble if he continues to develop as he has in recent years.