Exclusive: £35m Chelsea transfer target open to making big move, says Fabrizio Romano

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise could be open to making a big move in the transfer market this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that clubs are showing an interest in this highly-regarded talent, who has a £35million release clause.

“Another potential Chelsea deal to watch is with Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. He’s considered a big talent and Chelsea are following the situation, while Manchester City are doing the same. With Riyad Mahrez leaving for Al Ahli, Olise is one of the players appreciated by Manchester City in that area of the pitch,” Romano said.

“Olise has a release clause at Crystal Palace, worth around £35m, which makes him a very tempting option, but he also had a recent injury, and so clubs are waiting to understand how long it will be until he’s back on the pitch.

“Still, it’s one to watch as Olise is on the list at both Manchester City and Chelsea, with both clubs well informed on his situation. Chelsea are really interested, City are just informed and he’s one of three names in their list. The player is open to making a top club move, of course.”

Olise could be a fine signing for Chelsea right now after their struggles last season, with the France Under-21 international perhaps an ideal upgrade on struggling attackers like Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, who both recently left Stamford Bridge.

City, meanwhile, could also do well to land Olise as a young replacement for Riyad Mahrez, whose influence will surely be missed at the Etihad Stadium.

It could be a difficult summer for Palace after already losing Wilfried Zaha, though Romano played down talk of Eberechi Eze possibly leaving Selhurst Park.

“Another star player at Crystal Palace that some fans have asked me about is Eberechi Eze, but I think it’s important to respect Palace,” Romano added.

“They have already lost Wilfried Zaha, while the Olise the situation is ‘dangerous’ as top clubs are coming so it’s key for them to keep Eze. I’m sure Palace don’t want to lose so many stars, and they will surely aim to have a competitive team next season.”