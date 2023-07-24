Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly had to rule out signing a new striker this summer due to Financial Fair Play.

The Magpies have spent big on Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes this summer, and that might not leave much room to strengthen up front unless significant sales are also made.

Still, for now it seems Howe is not expecting this to be an area that the club prioritise.

“When you look at our striking options, we obviously have two top players (Wilson and Isak) who are possibly competing for one position,” said Howe.

“But it depends on what system we play. Then behind that, you have Anthony Gordon, who has played centrally, and he’s done it very well.

“With the price of front players so high, I don’t think that is an area we can go into with the budget we can go into this summer.”