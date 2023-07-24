Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin’s transfer to Al Ahli is almost done and set to be officially announced.

The Frenchman is currently undergoing a medical with the Saudi Pro League club, and Newcastle are set to bank as much as £30million from his sale.

Saint-Maximin has largely shone in his time at St James’ Park and became something of a fan favourite with Magpies supporters, but he also fell out of favour in Eddie Howe’s side last season.

Newcastle have just signed Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, who should be an upgrade on Saint-Maximin anyway.

This represents yet another big signing for Saudi clubs this summer following deals for the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and more.