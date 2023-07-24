Popular pundit John Hartson has reacted to the injury problems of West Ham United striker Danny Ings.

The Premier League striker moved to West Ham for a fee of around £15 million in January and he was expected to solve West Ham’s goalscoring problems.

However, he has not been able to make the desired impact because of persistent injury problems and Hartson believes that it is just a tragedy that the player cannot stay fit.

Ings has undoubtedly proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could have been a quality acquisition for West Ham. His spell at Liverpool was ravaged by injuries as well.

Hartson has compared him to the former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere who was a tremendous talent but failed to live up to the expectations because of persistent injury issues.

Hartson said: “I think David Moyes will have his eye on players out there. “The likes of Danny Ings are very important but Ings he’s just one of those, it’s a tragedy that he just can’t stay fit. “He was like Duncan Ferguson at times at Everton, brilliant, but he’s like Jack Wilshere. “Jack was brilliant but just so many injuries, it’s a tragedy. “Nobody wants to be injured, it’s just bad luck and then when you come back there’s something else, you pull a different muscle in your body. “You can’t get a run and the thing is when you’re out for a long time, you work so hard to come back and it’s another part of your body that goes because you’re not in that flow. “I really like Ings, I think when he gets a run he’s a brilliant goalscorer. He brings you goals but it’s the fear of him not getting enough games.”

It will be interesting to see if Ings can get over his injury nightmare and make a significant impact for the Hammers next season.

The likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca were largely underwhelming for West Ham last season and they could certainly use someone like Ings staying fit for the majority of the campaign.