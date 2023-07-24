High-profile Premier League figure accused of raping teenage girls

A high-profile figure in Premier League football is facing serious allegations of historic cases of rape against two teenage girls.

The unnamed figure remains active in the Premier League and has been for some time, according to The Athletic.

This is the latest of a number of high-profile cases of this nature in the Premier League in recent times, and it contains some particularly shocking details.

According to the report, the so-called Woman B “had waited too long to report the matter, because the legislation states that if the alleged offence took place between 1956 and 2004, and the alleged victim was a girl aged 13 to 15, she had to make a complaint within a year.

“The time limit was abandoned when the 2003 Sexual Offences Act came into place in May 2004 but still applied if the alleged attack happened in the previous 48 years.”

It remains to be seen if further details will come out soon or if the figure’s identity will be revealed.

Detectives are also continuing to look into another ongoing investigation against this figure.