Leeds United have been linked with a move for Sam Byram.

Sky Sports pundit David Putton believes that the 29-year-old might be hoping for a return to Elland Road.

Byram has played for Leeds in the past and he left them for West Ham United seven years ago. The opportunity to join them once again could be a tempting proposition.

He has worked with the newly appointed leads manager Daniel Farke at Norwich City and it remains to be seen whether Farke decides to bring him back to the club.

“We saw another ‘new’ face in Saturday’s friendly against Monaco in the return of Sam Byram who has been training with Leeds after his Norwich City release. “He has had injuries and miles on the clock but the player that we know that Sam Byram can be would be a worthy addition to what Leeds can do. “If Sam is looking to kickstart his career then a place that he knows all about and a club that would hopefully cater and care for his needs could potentially be the best place for him.”

The 29-year-old full-back could be a useful squad player for Leeds and he will certainly help shore up their defensive unit.

Leeds will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately and they could certainly use experienced campaigners like Byram next season.

Furthermore, he is well-versed with Farke’s playing style and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at his former club.

The fact that he is available on a free transfer makes the deal a no-brainer.